News
NANS President in Benin wants reporter arrested for exposing certificate fraud
The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for Benin Republic, Ugochukwu Favour, triggered controversy on Thursday by demanding the arrest of journalist Umar Audu, who recently exposed corruption in that country’s certificate issuance process.
During an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily program, Favour criticized Audu’s investigative technique, questioning how he managed to have his passport stamped and obtain certificates without being physically present.
“Your passport was stamped while you were not available there,” Favour asserted. “This guy served in 2019, and he still served again in 2023. How is that possible?”
Audu had used undercover methods to reveal irregularities and alleged fraudulent practices within the Benin Republic’s education system, specifically focusing on the acquisition of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates. His investigation sparked public outrage and calls for reform within the education sector.
Read Also: INSECURITY: Ngige blames govs, accuses them of converting security votes for personal use
However, Favour claimed the reporter was implicating the government and questioning the credibility of agencies like the Immigration and National Youth Service Corps by going undercover.
“He has to be arrested. This guy needs to be arrested because, I know, he’s a reporter who is trying to clear out some things but on that note, you are trying to implicate some persons now because, in a sense, you’re trying to implicate the government, the NYSC and the immigration,” he said.
When asked by the interviewer if the reporter’s efforts exposed loopholes that should be addressed, the NANS president said, “I’m not doubting that but then since this is out already, I want to urge the government to look into it and take the necessary steps as fast as possible,” he responded.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...