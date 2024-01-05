NANS President in Benin wants reporter arrested for exposing certificate fraud

The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for Benin Republic, Ugochukwu Favour, triggered controversy on Thursday by demanding the arrest of journalist Umar Audu, who recently exposed corruption in that country’s certificate issuance process.

During an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily program, Favour criticized Audu’s investigative technique, questioning how he managed to have his passport stamped and obtain certificates without being physically present.

“Your passport was stamped while you were not available there,” Favour asserted. “This guy served in 2019, and he still served again in 2023. How is that possible?”

Audu had used undercover methods to reveal irregularities and alleged fraudulent practices within the Benin Republic’s education system, specifically focusing on the acquisition of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates. His investigation sparked public outrage and calls for reform within the education sector.

However, Favour claimed the reporter was implicating the government and questioning the credibility of agencies like the Immigration and National Youth Service Corps by going undercover.

“He has to be arrested. This guy needs to be arrested because, I know, he’s a reporter who is trying to clear out some things but on that note, you are trying to implicate some persons now because, in a sense, you’re trying to implicate the government, the NYSC and the immigration,” he said.

When asked by the interviewer if the reporter’s efforts exposed loopholes that should be addressed, the NANS president said, “I’m not doubting that but then since this is out already, I want to urge the government to look into it and take the necessary steps as fast as possible,” he responded.

Opinions

