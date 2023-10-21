Abducted corps member regain freedom, remaining 7 still in captivity

One of the eight National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted by suspected bandits in Zamfara State has regained her freedom.

The corps members who were heading to Sokoto for an orientation programme were abducted by the hoodlums alongside a bus driver in August.

The NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the victim regained freedom at about 12:30 p.m., on Friday.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Zamfara varsity asks students to vacate off-campus residences

The statement read: “The scheme is confident that with the combined efforts of security agencies, the remaining will be released.

“As corps members and prospective ones alike are admonished by management to always prioritise their personal security.

“The scheme shall never shirk its responsibility of upholding the security and welfare of corps embers at all times.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now