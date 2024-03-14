Metro
Troops overpower bandits, rescue 10 kidnap victims in Zamfara
Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadarin Daji foiled an attempt by bandits to kidnap 10 persons in Tsafe town, Zamfara State on Tuesday.
The Information Officer of the operation, Lt. Suleiman Omale, noted that the troops responded to a distress call and were able to overpower the kidnappers.
In a statement on Wednesday, Omale natrated: “Responding swiftly to a distress call on the night of March 12, 2024, OPHD troops engaged in a fierce gun duel with the bandits upon arrival in Tsafe town.
“Through aggressive tactics and unwavering determination, the troops overpowered the bandits forcing them to flee with gunshot wounds through a rocky bush, abandoning the kidnapped victims.
“During subsequent mop-up patrols in the area, the resilient troops intercepted and successfully rescued all the 10 victims and reunited them with their families.”
The information officer added that the General Officer Commanding 8 Division of the Nigerian Army Sokoto, Gen. Godwin Matkut, commended the troops for their gallant performance, bravery and professionalism.
