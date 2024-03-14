Rivers police destroy expired explosives in custody of oil & gas firm

The Rivers State Police Command announced yesterday that it had begun the destruction of some explosive materials in the custody of Baker Hughes Company Limited, an independent oil and natural gas firm.

The spokesperson for the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that the exercise was being undertaken by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team of the command following the necessary approval.

Iringe-Koko noted that the exercise was taking place from 9 am daily at Kporghor Community in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The statement reads: “The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that approval has been granted to Baker Hughes Company Limited to render and destroy some explosive materials in its custody, which have been examined by relevant experts and found to have expired.

“This exercise will be carried out from Tuesday, 12th March, to Friday, 15th March 2024, by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal of the command, starting at 0900hrs daily, at Kporghor Community in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.”

She appealed to the residents not to panic as precautionary measures had been put in place to avoid any danger.

