Anambra: Suspect falls off moving police vehicle, dies

A suspect in handcuffs, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, has reportedly fallen off a moving police vehicle in Anambra and died instantly.

The incident, according to reports, happened on Wednesday along the Ogbo-Ogwu Drug Market, by Port Harcourt Road in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on social media with a voiceover narrating that the victim was arrested by some police officers who came into the market and also seized some goods from the traders in the market.

The voice in the video alleged that “Shortly after the arrest, while the police officers were speeding off out of the market in their vehicle, with the seized items, the victim who was in handcuffs, fell from the vehicle and hit his head on the tarred road and “died.”

The video equally showed the lifeless body of the man on the ground with handcuffs on his hand while people gathered, watching, lamenting, and making videos from the scene.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed that he had seen the viral video when contacted for confirmation.

Ikenga said he had also forwarded the video to the Onitsha Area Commander for investigation, especially concerning the circumstances surrounding the incident and the alleged police involvement in the matter.

According to him, the command had called for calm, assuring that those behind such an inhumane act would be unfailingly unmasked.

“I am aware of the trending video and I have escalated it to the Area Commander in Onitsha for investigation, especially on the allegations that our officers were involved.

“Meanwhile, the command has sued for calm and assured that the police shall unmask those behind the inhuman act,” Ikenga said.

