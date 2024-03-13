Kano Hisbah police arrests 11 Muslims for eating during Ramadan

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 11 Muslims for violating the Ramadan fast by eating during the day.

The Hisbah Board arrested them during their annual Ramadan enforcement operations, which included searches of eateries and markets.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Lawal Ibrahim, confirmed the arrests, on Wednesday, during an interview with the BBC Hausa Service.

According to Ibrahim, the arrests were made on Tuesday across the city, particularly near markets in Kano.

“The individuals arrested include 10 men and one woman, who was caught eating from her groundnut-selling stall,” he said.

He clarified that non-Muslims are exempted from such enforcement activities, but if found selling food during fasting hours to Muslims, they could be considered in violation.

“We apprehended 11 persons on Tuesday, including a lady selling groundnuts who was seen eating from her wares, after some persons alerted us. The other 10 persons were men and were arrested across the city, especially close to markets where a lot of activities happen.

“We don’t arrest non-Muslims because this doesn’t concern them, and the only time they could be guilty of a crime is when we find out they cook food to sell to Muslims who are supposed to be fasting,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now