Metro
Kano Hisbah police arrests 11 Muslims for eating during Ramadan
The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 11 Muslims for violating the Ramadan fast by eating during the day.
The Hisbah Board arrested them during their annual Ramadan enforcement operations, which included searches of eateries and markets.
The board’s Public Relations Officer, Lawal Ibrahim, confirmed the arrests, on Wednesday, during an interview with the BBC Hausa Service.
According to Ibrahim, the arrests were made on Tuesday across the city, particularly near markets in Kano.
“The individuals arrested include 10 men and one woman, who was caught eating from her groundnut-selling stall,” he said.
He clarified that non-Muslims are exempted from such enforcement activities, but if found selling food during fasting hours to Muslims, they could be considered in violation.
“We apprehended 11 persons on Tuesday, including a lady selling groundnuts who was seen eating from her wares, after some persons alerted us. The other 10 persons were men and were arrested across the city, especially close to markets where a lot of activities happen.
“We don’t arrest non-Muslims because this doesn’t concern them, and the only time they could be guilty of a crime is when we find out they cook food to sell to Muslims who are supposed to be fasting,” he said.
