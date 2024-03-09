News
Police rescues four kidnapped men in Anambra
Police operatives in Anambra on Friday rescued four men abducted by kidnappers in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.
He said the kidnappers were taking the victims to an unknown destination before they were intercepted by the operatives along the Amagu-Awgbu Road in Orumba North local government area of the state.
The spokesman said: “The gang, which opened fire sporadically on sighting the patrol team, bowed to police-vigilante superior firepower. Two of the three vehicles the gang operated with were demobilised.
“While a remnant of the gang escaped in the third vehicle, other gangsters fled into the bush on foot with bullet wounds. One pump action gun was recovered during the encounter.
“Also recovered were two SUVs – one 2017 edition of Toyota Highlander with registration number Abuja GWA 141 KZ and one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic with registration number Anambra AGU 242 NQ.
“Preliminary inquiry revealed that the number plates on the Mercedes Benz SUV were issued to a Toyota Sienna vehicle.”
