ALGON backs calls for impeachment of Gov Fubara, say he’s withholding LG funds

The Rivers State chapter of the Association of Local Government Areas of Nigeria (ALGON) alleged on Wednesday that the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara was witholding its funds meant for the 23 LGAs in the state.

The state ALGON also backed the recent call for the impeachment of the Fubara.

Recall that the caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Tony Okocha, had urged the State House of Assembly to start the impeachment process against the governor.

ALGON noted that the withheld funds had denied them of their functions in the administration of the third tier of government.

The State ALGON Chairman and Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Allwell Ihunda, bared the mind of the group at a news briefing in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Ihunda said: “It has come to the notice of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter, that the Rivers State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has neglected, failed, and deliberately refused to hold the statutory Joint Account Allocation Committee Meeting which is the prerequisite for the release and disbursement of funds due to the local government in the State Joint Local Government Accounts.

“And has continued to withhold the statutory allocations due to the 23 local government councils of Rivers State since April 2024.

“And in the case of Emuoha LGA since March 2024 till date for no just course, thereby starving the third tier of the government of the funds required to discharge its statutory functions in the administration of the local government areas.”

