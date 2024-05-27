NASA discovers new potentially habitable earth-size exoplanet

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has discovered a new potentially habitable earth-size exoplanet known to date.

Reports say Astronomers are interested in the discovery made by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) because NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope may be used to further investigate the newly found exoplanet.

Masayuki Kuzuhara, a project assistant professor at the Tokyo Astrobiology Center, who co-led one of the study teams with University of Tokyo professor Akihiko Fukui, announced the discovery on Saturday.

READ ALSO:Police kills suspected kidnapper in Nasarawa

He said they have found “the nearest, transiting, temperate, Earth-size world located to date.”

Michael McElwain, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, also confirmed the development in a statement.

“We know of only a handful of temperate planets similar to Earth that are both close enough to us and meet other criteria needed for this kind of study, called transmission spectroscopy, using current facilities.

“To better understand the diversity of atmospheres and evolutionary outcomes for these planets, we need more examples like Gliese 12 b,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now