NASA engages three companies to develop a Moon vehicle for Artemis astronauts

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has employed the services of three companies to develop a Moon vehicle for Artemis astronauts for their lunar operations.

The three companies—identified as Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost, and Venturi Astrolab—are vying for task orders that might total as much as $4.6 billion over the course of the next thirteen years.

NASA contacted the three businesses because their plan to investigate the southern polar area of the Moon requires an astronaut vehicle that can function independently in between missions.

READ ALSO:Tech investors, founders to meet at Moonshot over future of Africa’s tech market

“We will use the LTV to travel to locations we might not otherwise be able to reach on foot, increasing our ability to explore and make new scientific discoveries,” said Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist in the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

“With the Artemis crewed missions, and during remote operations when there is not a crew on the surface, we are enabling science and discovery on the Moon year-round”, he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now