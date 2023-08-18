African and international investors are set to meet with tech founders and budding innovators in Nigeria to discuss how stakeholders can build radical solutions to the continent’s most pressing problems.

Between 2015 to 2022, the Nigerian tech sector raised $2.06 billion from deep-pocket investors globally to fund their operations.

However, these funds and the existing tech innovations are not enough as there are more complex problems to solve through the deployment of technology.

Both investors and tech innovators will brainstorm on the future of tech in the financial institution sector, payments, logistics and e-commerce markets at the Moonshot Conference organised by TechCabal.

Also, deliberation will be extended to the ongoing disruption by Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality, as well as Web 3 & Metaverse.

Over 50 speakers, including the Founding Managing Partner at MaC Venture Capital, Marlon Nichols and Flutterwave CEO, Gbenga Agboola, will be in attendance at the event scheduled for October 11-12, 2023.

Other speakers on the list are OnePipe’s Ope Adeoye, founder and CEO of Sabi, Anu Adasolum, Co-founder FirstCheck Africa, Eloho Omame, Co-founder and CEO of Jetstream Africa, Miishe Addy and Country CEO & Equity Expert at PROPARCO, Hannah Subayi Kamuanga.

