Nigerian-founded dating app, Tramatch, launches beta to democratize love

Tramatch, a Nigerian-founded dating app that connects lovers, has announced its beta launch on mobile to democratize how people connect with potential partners.

The cofounder and product manager, Ani Okono, made the announcement in a press release forwarded to Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Founded in 2023, Tramatch.com, according to Ani, is on a mission to address “the age-old human yearning for authentic connections and enduring relationships.

Its user friendly service website offers subscribers a novel spin on matchmaking that distinguishes it from traditional dating apps.

Okono, while speaking on the startup’s value proposition, emphasized the platform’s role in curating an environment where individuals can bond over shared beliefs, as well as laying the groundwork for long-term partnerships.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the dating platform was cofounded by a trio comprising of Okono, Elijah Bassey, and Uduak Etim, a web developer with over 5 years expertise in client-side web development.

The team, noted that Tramatch’s approach aims to diverge from fleeting dating experiences and promote values that lead to stable unions.

The press release reads in part: “Our drive is to curate an environment where individuals can bond over shared beliefs, laying the groundwork for long-term partnerships.

“Through Tramatch, we want to embody a perspective steeped in the foundational principles of the three Abrahamic faiths —Judaism, Islam, or Christianity. It is our mission to assist our users in making their choices of seeking partners who resonate with their views on monogamy or polygamy.

“Rather than championing transient dating and liberal marital views, the platform seeks to uphold enduring values—values that have consistently resulted in more stable unions.”

Nigeria’s rich cultural and religious diversity offers a fitting backdrop for Tramatch’s approach, combining individuality with unity in the pursuit of lasting relationships.

