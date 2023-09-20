Wema Bank hosts Hackaholics Digital Summit

Wema Bank has announced the launch of the Hackaholics Digital Summit 2023, a gathering of innovators, disruptors, regulators, policymakers, investors & customers in the digital space.

This summit will serve as a hub for sharing cutting-edge insights, trends, and best practices in the tech industry towards the positive transformation of technology and innovation not just in Nigeria but across the African continent.

In 2019, Wema Bank introduced Hackaholics, an initiative targeting youth and startups. Its mission is to provide a stage for entrepreneurs and innovators with transformative, tech-driven concepts to bring their ideas to fruition and refine their skills. The 4th edition of Hackaholics, launched in April 2023, involved several months-long journey to top Nigerian universities to identify and nurture talented students with creative ideas.

These students were afforded the opportunity to collaborate, enhance their skills, and actualize their unique concepts through technology. The Hackaholics Digital Summit will host both the grand finale of Hackaholics 4.0 and the inaugural edition of the digital summit.

The Hackaholics Digital Summit 2023 is scheduled for October 6, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria, under the theme “Re-Imagine: Disrupting the Ecosystem for Scale.” This multifaceted event commences with the launch of the Hackaholics Digital Summit and concludes with the grand finale of Hackaholics 4.0. During this event, the standout teams from the competition will showcase their innovations, contending for the prestigious titles of Hackaholics 4.0 winners.

Notably, the winning team will receive a grant of N10,000,000 worth of prizes, the first runner-up N7,000,000 worth of prizes, the second runner-up N5,000,000 worth of prizes, while a special N3,000,000 grant is reserved exclusively for a female-led team. Additionally, a N15,000,000 grant will be allocated to University STEM endowment.

The Digital Summit will further encompass an array of simultaneous master classes, providing attendees with the opportunity to witness the emergence of Africa’s technological future while gaining invaluable insights from renowned experts. These masterclasses will delve into topics such as “The Future of Financial Services,” “Venture Capital and Funding Viable Innovation for Scale,” and “Strategic Technology for Impact & Societal Change: Transforming Today & Tomorrow’s World.”

