Nigeria’s ETAP partners AIICO Insurance. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Nigeria’s ETAP partners AIICO Insurance

ETAP, a Nigerian insurtech startup, has joined forces with AIICO Insurance, an insurance firm in Nigeria, with the aim of expanding the reach of car insurance within the country.

This was contained in a press release signed by Ibraheem Babalola, the CEO of ETAP, as seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday.

The startup simplifies the acquisition and claims process for car insurance, offering its users a range of daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly plans.

The startup employs machine learning to create intelligent risk profiles for individual drivers, tailoring premiums to each driver’s specific circumstances and rewarding safe driving with lower rates.

According to the company, drivers on the platform can earn Safe Driving Points, which can be exchanged for rewards such as shopping vouchers for popular retail outlets, fuel, cinema and concert tickets, and other exciting experiences.

ETAP, launched in November 2021, has secured $1.5 million in pre-seed funding to expand its team and promote car insurance adoption across Africa.

AIICO Insurance, as the new partner, offers a wide range of services, including life and health insurance, general insurance, and investment management.

This partnership is set to combine AIICO’s car insurance product with ETAP’s tech-driven distribution and customer acquisition model.

Tech Trivia: What type of application helps website owners keep track of which visitors opt into data gathering and tracking?

A. Consent Management Platform (CMP)

B. Access Control List (ACL)

C. Digital Rights Management (DRM)

D. Personal Information Manager (PIM)

Answer: see end of post

2. WhatsApp introduces feature for copying links from channel updates

Instant messaging app, WhatsApp, has continued on its commitment to enhancing the user experience by introducing new features alongside ongoing improvements to its channels.

In a recent development, observed by Ripples Nigeria on Monday, users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta updates for both iOS and Android now have the ability to copy links from channel updates.

Following the global launch of WhatsApp Channels, the platform has dedicated resources to refining various features to provide users with a more seamless experience.

The journey of enhancements began with the introduction of a search feature in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.20.13, designed to help users quickly locate status updates and channels.

With the new feature, WhatsApp is seeking to enable users swiftly copy links from channel updates, thereby permitting its users to easily share significant updates from channels with others.

The capability to copy channel update links is currently available to users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta updates for iOS via the TestFlight app and for Android from the Play Store.

3. Pieter Boone steps down as Pick n Pay CEO

The CEO of Pick n Pay, Pieter Boone, has tendered his resignation from the top position, effective from September 30th, as announced by the retail giant on Monday.

In a swift transition, Sean Summers, a seasoned Pick n Pay veteran, who previously served as Managing Director and CEO of the group for 11 years, will assume the role of CEO immediately.

Gareth Ackerman, Chairman of Pick n Pay, expressed his gratitude to Pieter Boone for his unwavering dedication during his two-and-a-half-year tenure.

Boone led the company through unprecedented challenges, including navigating the Covid-19 pandemic, managing the aftermath of civil unrest in 2021, and addressing the ongoing loadshedding crisis.

Sean Summers, who previously worked for the group from 1974 to 2007, culminating in his roles as Managing Director and CEO, will return to Pick n Pay.

Trivia answer: Consent Management Platform

A CMP is a software application that helps website and app owners track whether their users consent to the gathering of their data. This personal data helps provide targeted advertising based on the user’s demographic information and online activity.

The use of a CMP that properly tracks and manages user consent is required to track user data from residents of any country.

