AMEA Power raises US$75m equity funding. 2 other stories and a trivia

AMEA Power raises US$75m equity funding

AMEA Power has announced raised US$75 million equity funding from Japan’s SoftBank.

The Dubai-based renewable energy developer will use the new fund to advance its investment in wind, solar, energy storage, green hydrogen, and water desalination.

The company has a generating capacity in operation and under construction of approximately 1.45 GW.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the company had a clean energy pipeline of nearly 6 GW across 15 countries.

The company stated that several international institutional strategic corporate and financial investors were also evaluating potential investments.

The AlNowais family, the founding shareholders, provided funding for the company.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, expressed that the funds raised would enable them to accelerate their strategic ambitions, materialize further projects in the power, water, and green hydrogen sectors, and continue expanding their presence in target markets.

Tech Trivia: What does a smartphone’s accelerometer measure?

1.Ambient light

2.Magnetic fields

3.Vibration and motion forces

4.Atmospheric pressure

Answer: see end of post

Alma Health closes Series A round at $10 million

UAE-based direct-to-patient digital healthcare company, Alma Health, has announced closing its Series A funding round at $10 million.

The round was co-led by Knuru Capital and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund, with participation from e& Capital, S3 Ventures, Pinnacle Capital, and Khwarizmi Ventures.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that KCP Capital played the role of the company’s financial advisor to close the round.

Operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, Alma Health intends to utilize the new funding to expedite its growth in Saudi Arabia, enter new markets, and continue hiring top talent.

The new fund will help the company further its commitment to becoming a leading direct-to-patient healthcare provider specializing in chronic condition management.

Founded in 2021 by Tariq Seksek and Khaldoon Bushnaq, Alma Health offers healthcare services specifically designed for individuals with chronic conditions.

Nuwa Capital leads $1.2 million pre-Seed round for US-based Mascotte Health

Mascotte Health, a tech-enabled veterinary practice operator, has announced its emergence from stealth as it completed its pilot program, which was carried out in collaboration with select veterinary practices.

The company also announced the completion of its oversubscribed $1.2M pre-seed funding round, led by Nuwa Capital, with participation from angel investors from Uber, Turo, and Airbnb.

Mascotte Health currently offered veterinary clinics tech-enabled support infrastructure solutions, including virtual triage and customer experience.

Mascotte Health presented a capital-efficient solution for overloaded teams, allowing veterinary practices to increase revenue and delegate essential operational tasks without having to overload existing staff or hire new employees.

The expertise of Mascotte’s virtual nurses, including tasks such as handling client communication, contributed to an enhanced care experience and improved outcomes.

These outcomes encompassed a decrease in no-shows, an increase in new appointments, a reduction in consultation time per client, an increase in prescription compliance, and a decrease in phone traffic.

“Our mission at Mascotte is to empower veterinary heroes to focus on their true passion—practicing medicine and delivering the best possible medical treatment,” stated Bora Hamamcioglu, Founder and CEO of Mascotte Health.

Trivia answer: Vibration and motion forces

An accelerometer is a sensor that measures vibration or acceleration forces on an object. An accelerometer can detect both static forces, like gravity, and dynamic forces, like vibrations and changes in acceleration and direction.

Small accelerometers are integrated into smartphones, fitness trackers, game controllers, and other electronic devices to help them to detect movement and orientation.

