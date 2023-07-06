FUTA test-runs app developed by student. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. FUTA commences test-run of student-developed app

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has initiated the test run of an application developed by one of its students.

In an official statement released today by Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, Deputy Director of Corporate Communications, the university announced the commencement of the pilot test phase for a software called TouchNut, created by a team led by Mr. Daniel Adeniyi, a 400 Level student in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

The primary purpose of TouchNut is to regulate entry and exit into the Albert Ilemobade Library, as well as monitor its activities.

Mr. Adeniyi explained that the software offers an easy-to-use identification system that enables the security unit to effectively monitor library operations.

TouchNut incorporates an intranet server containing students’ information and is equipped with a secure intranet connection.

One notable feature of TouchNut is its ability to streamline book borrowing for students.

The software tracks student cards and automatically notifies library staff about book returns on their respective due dates.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the app eliminates the need for library staff to worry about tracking individual due dates, enhancing efficiency and convenience for both students and staff.

With the introduction of TouchNut, FUTA is embracing innovative solutions developed by its own students, showcasing the university’s dedication to fostering an environment of technological advancement and practical learning.

2. Kenyan edtech, EduTech, startup secures $3m in funding to revolutionize education

EduTech, a Kenyan startup focused on transforming education through technology, has announced the successful closure of a $3 million funding round.

The investment was led by prominent venture capital firms, including XYZ Capital and Innovation Ventures, with participation from other strategic investors in the education and technology sectors.

EduTech aims to revolutionize the education landscape in Kenya by providing innovative and accessible learning solutions. The funding will be utilized to enhance the development of their platform, expand their reach across the country, and further empower educators and learners.

The decision of investors to back EduTech stems from the startup’s unique approach to addressing the challenges faced by the Kenyan education system.

The platform offers a comprehensive suite of digital learning tools, including interactive lessons, virtual classrooms, and personalized assessments, designed to improve learning outcomes and engagement for students of all ages.

One of EduTech’s key features is its adaptive learning technology, which utilizes artificial intelligence algorithms to tailor educational content to each student’s individual needs and learning pace.

This personalized approach is expected to significantly enhance the learning experience and enable students to maximize their potential.

EduTech’s commitment to collaboration and partnership with educational institutions has also been a driving factor in attracting investor interest.

The startup has established strategic alliances with leading schools and educational organizations across Kenya, enabling seamless integration of their platform into existing curricula and teaching methodologies.

With the funding secured, EduTech plans to accelerate its expansion into underserved regions of Kenya, where access to quality education is limited.

The startup aims to provide equal opportunities for students in rural and marginalized communities, bridging the educational divide and fostering inclusive growth.

The founder and CEO of EduTech, Jane Mwangi, expressed her gratitude for the investors’ support and outlined the startup’s vision for the future.

“We believe that technology has the power to transform education and unlock the potential of every learner.

With this funding, we are poised to scale our impact and bring high-quality education to students across Kenya, regardless of their background or location,” she said.

Kenya‘s education sector has shown a growing appetite for technological innovation, with a keen focus on bridging the digital divide.

EduTech’s funding round is a testament to the increasing recognition of the role technology can play in driving educational excellence and leveling the playing field for students.

The investment in EduTech highlights the growing confidence in Kenyan startups and the potential of the EdTech sector in transforming education and empowering the next generation of learners.

With the support of investors, EduTech is well-positioned to lead the charge in revolutionizing education in Kenya and making quality learning accessible to all.

3. Egyptian fintech startup Masroofi raises $1.5m in funding

Egyptian financial technology startup Masroofi has recently concluded a successful financing round, securing $1.5 million from undisclosed investors.

Masroofi focuses on providing electronic payment services for children and aims to offer innovative solutions in this growing market.

Founders Mostafa Abdel-Khabeer and Sayed Hosni made headlines when they turned down a 16 million-pound offer from investors on the popular TV show “Shark Tank.”

Instead, they sought external investment, which resulted in the recent funding round.

The $1.5 million investment will support the company’s expansion plans and operational activities.

One of Masroofi’s key offerings is a bank card system that provides each account with three cards, a unique feature not yet available in Egypt.

The company has partnered with the Arab Bank and signed an agreement with Visa, showcasing their ability to establish strong partnerships.

Masroofi has goals to reach 2 million children nationwide within the next five years.

Their initial target audience includes around 4 million children in Cairo, Giza, and Alexandria, as well as 2 million children in compounds, international clubs, and schools.

The company aims to grow alongside its customers, adapting to their evolving needs and expanding into various segments of the market, including Neo Bank services.

The founders believe that financial technology companies can continue to lead the startup market in Egypt.

With a large market and the crucial role of money management, the financial technology sector holds a prominent position.

There is growing interest in other sectors such as agriculture, health technology, recycling, and artificial intelligence, which are making an impact across industries.

While there has been progress in digitization, certain aspects of the financial technology sector in Egypt still require attention, such as remittances from Egyptians abroad, the Islamic economy, and the installment payment system.

Trivia answer: Yellow

microLED Stands for “Micro Light Emitting Diode.” A microLED screen is a type of flat-panel display that uses an array of LEDs to create an image. Yellow colour isn’t present.

Each pixel combines three microscopic RGB diodes capable of lighting themselves, eliminating the need for a separate backlight. Since each pixel can be brightened, dimmed, or turned off independently, microLED screens can offer significantly better contrast levels than LCD screens.

