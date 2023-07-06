Zuckerberg drops hint on Threads monetization as App ramps up 30m users hours after launch

At least 30 million people have signed up to Meta’s new app, Threads, designed to compete with the microblogging platform, Twitter, which has undergone several changes since its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.

Threads is a text-based version of Meta’s photo-sharing app Instagram.

The App is expected to pose a significant challenge to Twitter following the latter’s introduction of a feature limiting the number of daily posts users can view.

Threads allows users to create text-based posts that can be liked, shared and commented on.

It crossed 100 million downloads on Thursday evening.

Meta Platforms’ Chief Executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said in a statement on Thursday that 10 million registered on the App in the first seven hours of its launch Wednesday in the United States and over 100 other countries, including Britain, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

He added that the App provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations.”

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has dropped a hint on the possible monetization of Threads hours after its launch.

Although Meta’s current focus was to increase the app’s user base, Zuckerberg said the company would explore monetization options once Threads reaches one billion users.

“Our approach will follow the same pattern as our other products: prioritize product functionality and reach a clear path to one billion users before considering monetization.”

