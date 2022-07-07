News
World’s richest woman, Francoise Meyers’ wealth rises by N1.3tn, surpasses Mark Zuckerberg
The wealth of world’s richest woman, Francoise Meyers, has grown by 4.52% in one day after her family company, L’Oreal saw its share appreciate by 4.92% at the end of trading in European market on Wednesday.
Meyers gained N1.3 trillion ($3.1 billion) after business hours, increasing her networth to $71.6 billion, on the back of the company’s share, reporting an uptick to close trading at €347.75, adding €16.30 to Tuesday’s €331.45.
The upward trajectory in L’Oreal’s share, which is described as one of the stocks investors depend on for longterm gains, was enough to make her the 14th richest person in the world.
This placed Meyers ahead of Hong Kong billionaire, Zhong Shanshan, and Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, who are the 15th and 16th richest person globally.
Last year first half, her fortune was estimated at $73.6 billion, according to Forbes Billionaire Index, ranking her far behind Zuckerberg’s wealth, which was stated to be $97 billion during the same period.
Read also: 15 world’s richest women inherited wealth from fathers, husbands
However, since investors started losing confidence in the businessman’s social media share growth amid anti-trust lawsuits rising from whistleblower to regulatory allegations, Zuckerberg’s wealth began a downward trend, and he’s now worth $61.1 billion – settling behind Meyers.
Meanwhile, considering Meyer’s networth last year, her fortune has also been declining since it reached a peak of $74.8 billion in the first half of 2022. So far, she has lost over $3.2 billion, but her fortune is now finding a way back up.
