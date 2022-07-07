EKWEREMADU SAGA: Prosecution agrees kidney donor not 15 years but 21

Ike Ekweremadu, a former vice president of the Senate, and his wife Beatrice have entered a not guilty plea to accusations of organ and human trafficking in the United Kingdom.

The couple made a Court appearance at West Minister Magistrates Court to continue their trial on Thursday.

During proceedings, the court accepted that the kidney donor in Ekweremadu’s case was not a 15-year-old minor, with the prosecution agreeing that he was 21 years old.

The court thereafter fixed August 4 as the date for the next hearing, denying the lawmaker and his wife bail, in the process.

On June 23, Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were detained by British police on suspicion of violating the nation’s Modern Slavery Act by allegedly engaging in human trafficking and organ harvesting.

The victim was allegedly the target of a conspiracy by the politician to bring him to the UK for organ harvesting.

