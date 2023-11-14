Wike receives UAE envoy, seeks reversal of visa nan on Nigerians

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, expressed his concerns over the visa ban placed on Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and hoped that the Gulf nation would lift the restriction to enable Nigerians travel to the country.

The minister who stated this during a meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, at his office in Abuja, said the relationship between Nigeria and the UAE was important to foster national development and promised that the federal government would explore more ways to partner with the UAE to ensure economic growth in Nigeria.

Read also: Tinubu orders resolution of Nigeria and UAE dispute

He commended the tourism attraction the city has been able to garner over the years and expressed hopes that Nigeria would emulate this.

On his part, the Ambassador explained that over the past months, the UAE government had been working to close some gaps and lift the visa ban on Nigerians, though he said the government had encountered some challenges that led to the stalling of the process but assured that very soon, the visa ban lift will become effective.

