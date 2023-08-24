Tinubu orders resolution of Nigeria and UAE dispute

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday ordered the immediate resolution of the aviation dispute between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The diplomatic row between Nigeria and the UAE started in 2021 after the Gulf State restrained other airlines from bringing Nigerian passengers.

The Federal Government later imposed restrictions on Emirates Airlines and slashed its frequencies from 21 per week to just one.

This followed the UAE authorities’ decision to deny Air Peace the three slots it requested at Sharjah Airport.

In October 2022, the country imposed a visa ban on Nigerians and citizens of a few other countries in Africa.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, gave the directive when he received the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, at the State House, Abuja.

The Ethiopian Ambassador to Nigeria, Awall Wagris Mohammed, and his Cuban counterpart, Mrs. Miriam Morales Palmero, also presented their letters of credence to the president on Thursday.

Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to the restoration of relations between the two countries.

He said: We are a family with UAE, we only live in separate rooms, but we are in the same house. We should look at the issues as a family problem, and resolve it amicably. As you know in every family, there are peculiarities. You can have an erring son or daughter, but we must work together. We need to agree on core aviation and immigration issues.”

On his part, the UAE envoy declared his love for Nigeria because of its antecedents, long-standing leadership role in Africa, and hospitality to strangers.

“Since I arrived in the country, I have been working on 24 agreements. We are getting somewhere. These are small issues, all within a family, and they will be resolved. I am grateful to be here in Nigeria.

“I am also very grateful to meet His Excellency, President Tinubu, who is a great leader in Nigeria, and Africa. Please accept me as a Nigerian and consider me a member of your team,” he added.

