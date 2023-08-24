Reps committee demands Kanu’s release from detention

A House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Thursday demanded the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The lower legislative chamber set up the committee to find out the causes of insecurity in some communities of Isuikwuato and Umunneochi local government area of Abia State and proffer solutions.

Kanu, who was brought back to the country in June 2021, is currently standing trial for alleged treason and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Leaders from the South-East had in a meeting with former President Muhammadu Buhari last year appealed for an unconditional release of the activist.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, in October of the same year discharged Kanu on the terrorism charges and declared his extradition from Kenya illegal.

The Federal Government later appealed the ruling and filed a stay of execution of the judgement at the Supreme Court

The government had since filed an amended charge against the IPOB leader at the FHC.

READ ALSO: KANU: IPOB accuses Supreme Court of using adjournments to subvert justice

The chairman of the committee, Obinna Aguocha, who spoke at a sitting in Abuja, said Kanu’s release would ensure restoration of peace in the South-East.

He urged leaders in the South-East to come together and find a lasting solution to the problem.

Aguocha said: “The desire of the people of South-East to enjoy absolute peace, reduction of crime and criminality and investment in meaningful infrastructure, among others starts with the government’s recognition of the rule of law, justice, and equitable inclusion of the zone in the project Nigeria and the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from unlawful detention.

“This in particular will go a long way to ensure lasting peace and security in the entire region. As leaders and stakeholders, it is incumbent upon us to come together to find sustainable solutions that will quell these threats and pave the way for a brighter future.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now