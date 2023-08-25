NNPP suspends two founding members

The National Working Committee (NWC), of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has suspended two of its founding members, Dr Boniface Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, over alleged anti-party activities.

The party which made the announcement in a statement on Thursday by its Acting National Chairman, Mallam Abba Kawu Alli, said the duo of Aniebonam and Major would remain suspended pending the determination of investigations by a disciplinary committee set up by the NWC.

“Unfortunately, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, one of the founders of our party has arrogated to himself the right to solely reverse decisions of the National Working Committee, when those decisions are ratified and adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party,” Alli said, adding that Alli said the party would always stand up to those who bring it to disrepute.

“This is a situation that as a responsible National Working Committee, we cannot permit to persist.

“In line with our constitution, we have today suspended Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major pending the determination of investigations by the disciplinary committee at the national level of the party.

“Furthermore, the men and their suspended cohorts have, under Article 391 (7), been involved in anti-party activities and conduct which may likely have an adverse effect on the party or bring hatred, contempt, disrespect or ridicule to the party,” the statement added.

