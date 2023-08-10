Tribunal sacks NNPP Rep in Kano over certificate forgery

The National and State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Kano on Thursday nullified the victory of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Muktar Yarima, in the February 25 election held in Tarauni Federal Constituency over certificate forgery.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Yarima as the winner of the election having polled 26,273 votes to defeat a former member of the House of Representatives in the constituency, Hafizu Kawu, who garnered 15,931 votes in the exercise.

Kawu, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, however, challenged the NNPP candidate’s victory over certificate forgery.

He also alleged that the election was marred by irregularities, including over-voting and non-compliance with the electoral act.

READ ALSO: NNPP denies reports Kwankwaso may be on his way to APC

In its ruling, the three-member panel ruled that the primary school certificate Yarima submitted to INEC ahead of the election was forged.

The panel ruled that NNPP did not have a candidate in the election, and declared that all votes cast for Yerima in the election were invalid.

It, thereafter, ordered the commission to withdraw the certificate of return given to the NNPP candidate and issue the same to Kawu.

