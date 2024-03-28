Three arrested for mob action in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have arrested three persons for allegedly indulging in mob action in the Fagge local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hussaini Gumel, told journalists on Thursday in Kano that the suspects were arrested for having a matchet on Wednesday.

He listed the suspects as Hassan Abdullahi (20), Mufit Kamal, (16), and Musa Muhammad (20).

He said other hoodlums fled the scene when they sighted police officers.

The CP revealed that one Musa Muhammad of Brigade quarters was seriously injured on the head.

“The victim is currently receiving treatment at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, while investigation into the case has commenced,” Gumel stated.

