Fire razes eight structures, cars in Kano

Fire on Tuesday razed eight temporary shades and eight cars in Kano State.

The spokesman for the state’s fire service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, told journalists that the fire occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday at Lawan Dambazau Road in Kano Municipality.

He said: “We received a distress call at about 02:15 a.m. from patrol and guard, Kwalli Police Division that there was a fire outbreak at Lawan Dambazau Road.

“We quickly mobilised our personnel to the scene at about 02:19 a.m. and put out the fire so as not to spread to other shades.

“The place was an uncompleted building of about 300 by 150ft where carpentry work and car repairs were being done.”

According to him, the fire was caused by an electrical spark from a carpenter’s shade at the scene.

However, no life was lost in the incident.

