Metro
Fire razes eight structures, cars in Kano
Fire on Tuesday razed eight temporary shades and eight cars in Kano State.
The spokesman for the state’s fire service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, told journalists that the fire occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday at Lawan Dambazau Road in Kano Municipality.
He said: “We received a distress call at about 02:15 a.m. from patrol and guard, Kwalli Police Division that there was a fire outbreak at Lawan Dambazau Road.
“We quickly mobilised our personnel to the scene at about 02:19 a.m. and put out the fire so as not to spread to other shades.
“The place was an uncompleted building of about 300 by 150ft where carpentry work and car repairs were being done.”
According to him, the fire was caused by an electrical spark from a carpenter’s shade at the scene.
However, no life was lost in the incident.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...