News
Police uncovers plans to disrupt peace in Kano
The Kano State police command has uncovered plans by some religious and political pressure groups to disrupt the Eid-el-Fitri festivities in the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, disclosed this to journalists after a meeting with traditional, religious leaders and senior police officers on Monday in Kano.
He assured the people of the command’s readiness to maintain law and order during and after the festival.
The CP said: “The command is aware of plans by some identified religious and political pressure groups to pressurise the State Government to disregard the ongoing judicial processes before the Court on Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara.
“The plans that have been uncovered show that they aim to disrupt the Sallah activities, the existing peace in the state and to embarrass the state government.”
He said the command has strengthened security with increased surveillance around the locations where the elements would gather, especially Kofar Nassarawa, Kofar Mata, Kofar Wambai, and Kofar Kudu.
“We are aware of all these and we are fully ready to decisively deal with this ill-fated decision unless the planners change for the better.
“The sponsors of this plan are also being closely watched, they are advised to desist forthwith as security agencies are following up and trailing them.
“The planners would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the Law,” Gumel added.
