News
Police arrests woman for stabbing house help to death in Kano
Police operatives in Kano have arrested a 24-year-old housewife, Hafsat Surajo, for allegedly stabbing her domestic staff, Nafi’u Hafiz, to death at Unguwa Uku, Taurani local government area of the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hussaini Gumel, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday in Kano.
He said: “On December 21, at about 0700 hours, a report was received from one Hafizu Salisu of Bauchi LGA, that he received a phone call from one Daiyanu Abdullahi of Unguwa Uku, Kano, that his brother, Nafi’u Hafiz, was dead.
“When the brother arrived at the residence of Unguwa Uku, they discovered several injuries on different parts of the deceased suspected to be knife stabs.
READ ALSO: Police in Jigawa arrests two suspected robbers on wanted list in Kano
“The investigation led to the arrest of the key suspect, Hafsat Surajo, a housewife in the residence where the deceased lived.
“The suspect confessed that she singlehandedly committed the act by stabbing the deceased on several parts of his body.
“Her husband, one Dayyabu Abdullahi of the same address, and their gateman, Malam Adamu, were arrested for aiding, packaging, and concealing the dead body to give cover up for the culpable homicide.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...