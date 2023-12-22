Police arrests woman for stabbing house help to death in Kano

Police operatives in Kano have arrested a 24-year-old housewife, Hafsat Surajo, for allegedly stabbing her domestic staff, Nafi’u Hafiz, to death at Unguwa Uku, Taurani local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hussaini Gumel, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday in Kano.

He said: “On December 21, at about 0700 hours, a report was received from one Hafizu Salisu of Bauchi LGA, that he received a phone call from one Daiyanu Abdullahi of Unguwa Uku, Kano, that his brother, Nafi’u Hafiz, was dead.

“When the brother arrived at the residence of Unguwa Uku, they discovered several injuries on different parts of the deceased suspected to be knife stabs.

“The investigation led to the arrest of the key suspect, Hafsat Surajo, a housewife in the residence where the deceased lived.

“The suspect confessed that she singlehandedly committed the act by stabbing the deceased on several parts of his body.

“Her husband, one Dayyabu Abdullahi of the same address, and their gateman, Malam Adamu, were arrested for aiding, packaging, and concealing the dead body to give cover up for the culpable homicide.”

