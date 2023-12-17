Police in Jigawa arrests two suspected robbers on wanted list in Kano

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers who were on the Command’s most wanted list.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, Abubakar Isah, confirmed the arrest of the notorious criminals in a statement in Dutse on Saturday,

According to the statement, the suspects were trailed and subsequently arrested on December 12, in their hideout in the neighbouring state.

“On July 19, 2023, at about 2:30 hours, a distress call was received at Dutse Division that armed hoodlums, numbering about five trespassed into the house of one Sunusi Hudu ‘m’ of G9 Quarters Dutse Local Government Area,” the police spokesman said.

“They beat him to a state of coma and robbed him of one motor vehicle, a black Honda Accord, 2011 model, two plasma televisions, one HP laptop computer and one Redmi Note 11pro phone.

“Fortunately, on 18th of October, 2023, following a tip-off by the investigative team of State Criminal Investigation Department, Dutse, one Umar Abubakar ‘m’ aged 28 years of Bompai Miller Road, Kano state, Yakubu Mohammed ‘m’ aged 24 years, and Zakariyya Dahiru ‘m’ aged 28 years, both of Yalleman town of Kaugama LGA, were arrested in connection with the offence.

“During interrogation, the duo suspects confessed to the commission of the crime allegedly against them. All the suspects arrested will be arraigned in court for prosecution at the end of a discreet investigation by the SCID, Dutse,” the statement added.

