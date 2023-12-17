NDLEA discover bags of drugs concealed in Nasarawa drug lord’s ceiling (Video)

Large bags of drugs hidden in the roof of a drug lord’s home in Nassarawa have been uncovered by agents of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

Sharing videos, he wrote, “Narco-trend: First video shows the moment #ndlea_nigeria officers discovered jumbo bags of drugs hidden in the ceiling of the home of a drug kingpin in Lafia, Nasarawa state while the 2nd reveals how over 1.5 million pills of tramo heading to Southy were uncovered at MMIA.”

