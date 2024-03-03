Maritime workers fumes over reports its member was arrested over drug importation

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has fumed over reports linking its member to two seized containers at the Tin Can Port laden with 56.39kg of Cocaine and 795kg of Colorado.

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had arrested one Falowo Samuel Kayode – a Dockworker alongside other culprits in connection with two seized containers with Nos. MSCU 4581770 and TRHU 7968071 were laden with 56.39kg of Cocaine and 795kg of Colorado respectively.

However, in a statement by the Union’s President-General, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, through John Ikemefuna, Head of Media, MWUN insisted that none of its members was arrested for drugs.

The statement read: “The Maritime Workers Union wishes to draw the attention of the NDLEA to the fact that the said arrested Falowo Samuel Kayode is a staff of Five Star Logistics Terminal and not a member of the Dockworkers Branch of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria. Hence, the Union wants to clear the air that Falowo Samuel Kayode is not in any way a Dockworker under the MWUN as against the various reports by some sections of the press.

“The Union also wants the media to correct this erroneous report associating the said arrested Falowo Samuel Kayode with the name of this great Union.

“MWUN has been on a vigorous campaign against the peddling of hard drugs within the Ports and its environs, knowing full well that indulging in such acts would be detrimental to the image of the country among the comity of maritime nations.

“MWUN has taken campaigns across all the ports formations nationwide sensitizing its members not to be involved in narcotics in any form. The Union has also warned that members must not engage themselves with importers, barons, and clearing agents over the handling and discharge of narcotics at the ports; and that any member found wanting ceases to be a member of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.”

