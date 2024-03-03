News
Abuja residents invade NEMA warehouse, loot foodstuffs
Angry residents have reportedly invaded the warehouse of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where they looted foodstuffs stored inside amid the hunger and hardship in the country.
Eyewitnesses report that the angry residents invaded the warehouse located in Karimo, Phase 3 Region of the FCT, on Sunday morning and carted away foodstuffs and other emergency items kept there.
READ ALSO:FCTA clears shanties at Abuja BDC Headquarters
Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident, told journalists that the situation had however, been brought under control.
“The situation is now under control,” Adeh said, just as police personnel have been despatched to the warehouse and other strategic government agencies to forestall future occurrences.
