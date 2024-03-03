Kumuyi tells Christians to use their tithes, offerings to feed the poor, needy

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folohunso Kumuyi, has urged Nigerian Christians to use their offerings and tithes to feed the poor and needy in their communities rather than giving them to the churches.

The man of God who was reacting to several online debates on paying tithes to churches, said such moneys would be more beneficial to those who need them instead of the pastors and churches.

Kumuyi, who made the statement in a viral video on Saturday while delivering a sermon, told the congregation that Christians should not spend all their money on building churches but also help their poor neighbours who can’t afford basic life needs.

Kumuyi noted that though it is good to build the church, but while building, Christians must remember their neighbours dying of hunger.

“Look at all this offering we’re collecting. This church has silver and gold,” the GO said.

“I learned of a preacher somewhere who was having their church service. And he said, ‘Now we’re going to collect the offering. If you have N10,000, N20,000, or N50,000, raise your hand, and they will be faithful’.

“Then he stood up and said ‘that N10,000, N20,000, and N50,000 go to the poor in your community. All the offering is not just church, there are poor, unemployed people around’.

READ ALSO:Pastor Kumuyi disagrees with Pope Francis, says same-sex marriage not biblical

“There are indigent people around. We will build ours, but while you’re building, your neighbours are dying.

“Your neighbour, who does not have anything, your sisters, and your brother have nothing to send their children to school. We built DLICC (Deeper Life International Conference Centre) with all the offerings we could build.

“And we can now be at ease and allow our members to die of hunger and to be destroyed because they have nothing and we have the money.

“And what if this church, like we used to do in the olden days, in the good old days that we reserve some amount of money for charity?

“That we allocate some amount of money for building DLICC, and the district church, and the people we’re building for are dying of hunger, malnutrition, and starvation.

Let’s budget part of the money, millions of our currency to take care of the people.

“Which one comes first when your house is leaking, and your mother is dying? How will you spend it, mending the leaking room or taking care of your mother?

“We should give priority to members of our church, even those who are not members. We know them, and we can contact them.

“We should not spend all our money on a building of a church that will not be raptured when Christ comes, because Christ is coming,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now