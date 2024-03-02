Nigerian govt to help Qatari investors with data on Lithium, other mineral reserves

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said on Saturday the Federal Government would provide comprehensive data on its Lithium reserves and other mineral deposits for investors to peruse.

Alake, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Kehinde Bamigbetan, stated this at a meeting with Qatari businessmen on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the Gulf State.

He said mineral exploration initiated by the federal government identified locations with lithium deposits in commercial quantities in high grades.

The minister stressed that the data was available to help Qatari businessmen interested in establishing lithium companies in Nigeria.

He recalled a visit to Australia where samples of rock composites from Nigeria confirmed the presence of high-grade lithium.

“It shows that the quality of Nigerian lithium has been recognised by the global mining sector,” he stated.

Alake said the Nigerian government had put in place generous investor-friendly policies to facilitate businesses in the country.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of Solid Minerals Development Fund, Mrs. Fatimah Shinkafi, urged investors to explore opportunities in the country’s mining sector.

