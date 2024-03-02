News
Nigerian govt to help Qatari investors with data on Lithium, other mineral reserves
The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said on Saturday the Federal Government would provide comprehensive data on its Lithium reserves and other mineral deposits for investors to peruse.
Alake, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Kehinde Bamigbetan, stated this at a meeting with Qatari businessmen on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the Gulf State.
He said mineral exploration initiated by the federal government identified locations with lithium deposits in commercial quantities in high grades.
The minister stressed that the data was available to help Qatari businessmen interested in establishing lithium companies in Nigeria.
He recalled a visit to Australia where samples of rock composites from Nigeria confirmed the presence of high-grade lithium.
“It shows that the quality of Nigerian lithium has been recognised by the global mining sector,” he stated.
Alake said the Nigerian government had put in place generous investor-friendly policies to facilitate businesses in the country.
Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of Solid Minerals Development Fund, Mrs. Fatimah Shinkafi, urged investors to explore opportunities in the country’s mining sector.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...