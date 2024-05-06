Business
Ikeja Electric slashes electricity tariff for Band A customers to N206/kWh
The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) has reduced the electricity tariff payable by its Band A customers to N206.80 per kilowatt-hour.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had last month raised the tariff for Band A customers to N225/kWh.
The spokesperson for the IKEDC, Olufadeke Omo-Omorodion, disclosed this in a notice posted on X (formerly Twitter) platform on Monday.
According to the notice, the downward tariff review of the Band A customers would take effect from Monday.
READ ALSO:Electricity Tarrif Hike: Power minister’s performance further tears NANS apart
Under the approved review, Band A customers who hitherto were charged N225/Kwh, are now to pay N206.80/Kwh.
The statement read: “Please be informed of the downward tariff review of our Band A feeders from N225/kwh to N206.80/kwh effective 6th May 2024 with guaranteed availability of 20-24hrs supply daily.”
The decision to reduce the tariff may not be unconnected with public outcry over the increase in electricity by civil society organisations, and labour unions.
However, the tariffs for Bands B, C, D, and E remain unchanged.
By: Babajide Okeowo
