Sports
Golden Eaglets miss out on U-17 AFCON, World Cup
Nigeria men’s U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets have missed the chance to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding next year.
The Nigerian boys will also miss the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup as the African qualification seriea for that tournament is the AFCON.
Golden Eaglets missed their chabce on both tournaments after losing to Cote d’Ivoire in the semifinal of the WAFU B U-17 on Saturday.
Read Also: Golden Eaglets begin WAFU campaign with Burkina Faso stalemate
The junior Elephants secured a 1-0 victory courtesy of a Youbah Coulibaly goal, and have now qualified for the U-17 AFCON tournament.
They will take on Burkina Faso in the final while the Eaglets and Ghana will face off in the third-placed game.
Nigeria will now take on Ghana in the third place match.
