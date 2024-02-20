Sports
Cote d’Ivoire retain AFCON-winning coach Fae on permanent deal
Cote d’Ivoire have secured the services of coach Emerse Fae on permanent terms after he led the nation to triumph at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The host nation had a hard time during the group stages of the competition but went on to win the tournament on home ground.
40-year-old Fae took over on an interim basis after Jean-Louis Gasset departed following their group stage woes which included a record 4-0 home defeat to Equatorial Guinea.
But the Ivorians progressed as the last of the four best third-placed teams and Fae helped the team win the rest of the matches up to the final.
The Elephants saw off holders Senegal on penalties in knockout round, came from behind with 10 men to beat Mali in the quarter-finals after extra-time, before going on to defeat DR Congo in the last four.
Cote d’Ivoire then defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the final on 11 February to win a third Nations Cup in their history.
Ivorian Football Federation president Idriss Diallo confirmed the appointment of Fae on Monday, but did not disclose the length of his contract.
“Emerse was until now interim coach and has just been confirmed as full coach,” Diallo said.
