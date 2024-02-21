Tuchel to leave Bayern at end of season

Manager Thomas Tuchel is set to leave German champions Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The 50-year-old joined the team in March 2023 when he replaced sacked Julian Nagelsmann on a deal that should keep him until June 2025.

But the former Chelsea boss will now depart a year earlier than planned as part of “a sporting realignment” at the club.

Bayern recently fell to a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen and were also beaten 1-0 by Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said the club agreed with Tuchel to “mutually end our collaboration” following “an open, good conversation”.

“Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024-25 season,” he added.

“Until then, every individual in the club is expressly challenged to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and the Bundesliga.

“I also explicitly hold the team responsible. Especially in the Champions League, we are convinced after the defeat at Lazio we will advance to the quarter-finals with our fans behind us.”

Tuchel led Bayern to last season’s Bundesliga title but they now sit eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

