Tuchel rues ‘the hurt’ as Mane joins Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Senegal forward, Sadio Mane has made a move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr where he will playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and a few other former Europe-based players.

Mane had to leave Bayern Munich after a turbulent year at the German side, and has now signed a four-year contract with Al-Nassr.

The 31-year-old, who joined from Liverpool, scored 12 goals in 38 games for Bayern.

He was also involved in a physical altercation with Leroy Sane in the dressing room after losing a Champions League game.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said he and Mane agreed “it was the best solution to untie the knot”.

Read Also: Onyekuru joins Adana Demirspor on permanent deal

“We had a long, big hug and we both agreed we don’t like what’s happening now, but we think it’s for the best in this situation,” said the Bayern coach.

“Sometimes things don’t work out as everybody wants. I have always had a very good relationship with him and this will stay.

“I can totally understand he feels hurt and I also wouldn’t feel happy if things like this happened.

“Obviously it’s something that we didn’t bring into the full potential, which is my responsibility, but in this particular situation it was the best solution to untie the knot.”

Mane will play alongside Ronaldo, Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Brazil full-back Alex Telles and Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana, amongst others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now