Ronaldo asks referee to overturn penalty he won

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday night convinced the referee not to award him a penalty the he won.

The 38-year-old went down in the second minute after a challenge in his side’s Asian Champions League clash with Iranian side Persepolis.

But when Chinese referee Ma Ning awarded a penalty, Ronaldo argued the case for the decision to be overturned.

Ning was then sent to the pitchside monitor and ultimately changed his call.

A combination of the video assistant referee and Ronaldo’s honesty came to Persepolis’ rescue and kept the scores goalless at half-time.

Al-Nassr had already qualified for the knockout stages before the match in Riyadh.

The Saudi Pro League side are top of Group E with 12 points after four matches.

Al-Nassr are five points ahead of Persepolis who are in second place.

Opinions

