Sports
Man Utd thrash Everton after Aston Villa stun Tottenham
Manchester United defeated Everton 3-0 in a Premier League game at Goodison Park on Sunday evening.
Alejandro Garnacho smashed in a sensational goal for the opener before Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial netted in the second half.
It was the Toffees’ first game since their 10-point deduction, but they had a terrible outing against the Red Devils.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the home side’s main culprit in their flurry of chances, drawing decent saves from Andre Onana.
Earlier on Sunday, Tottenham fell to a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, who came from a goal down to seal a win in London.
Spurs pushed for an equaliser but could not avoid a third straight defeat.
Tottenham were top of the Premier League table after their first 10 games but are now below Villa after victory in north London.
