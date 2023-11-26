Man Utd thrash Everton after Aston Villa stun Tottenham

Manchester United defeated Everton 3-0 in a Premier League game at Goodison Park on Sunday evening.

Alejandro Garnacho smashed in a sensational goal for the opener before Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial netted in the second half.

It was the Toffees’ first game since their 10-point deduction, but they had a terrible outing against the Red Devils.

Read Also: Arsenal climb top of Premier League with late Brentford win

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the home side’s main culprit in their flurry of chances, drawing decent saves from Andre Onana.

Earlier on Sunday, Tottenham fell to a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, who came from a goal down to seal a win in London.

Spurs pushed for an equaliser but could not avoid a third straight defeat.

Tottenham were top of the Premier League table after their first 10 games but are now below Villa after victory in north London.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now