Sports
Ronaldo wins first trophy with Al-Nassr
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has clinched his first trophy since arriving Saudi Arabia from Europe.
Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr win their first Arab Club Champions Cup title despite finishing with nine men after extra time.
The 38-year-old played a key role as his team came from behind to beat fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal 2-1 in the final on Saturday.
Read Also: Ronaldo nets winner in historic 200th int’l appearance
Ronaldo cancelled out Michael’s opener before Abdulelah Al-Amri and Nawaf Boushal were sent off for Al-Nassr.
But Ronaldo, who finished the tournament as the highest goal scorer with six goals, scored again in the first half of extra time to seal his first trophy since his lucrative move last December.
However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was carted off with five minutes left following a collision. His team’s Saudi league campaign begins in two days.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...