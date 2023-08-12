Ronaldo wins first trophy with Al-Nassr

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has clinched his first trophy since arriving Saudi Arabia from Europe.

Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr win their first Arab Club Champions Cup title despite finishing with nine men after extra time.

The 38-year-old played a key role as his team came from behind to beat fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal 2-1 in the final on Saturday.

Read Also: Ronaldo nets winner in historic 200th int’l appearance

Ronaldo cancelled out Michael’s opener before Abdulelah Al-Amri and Nawaf Boushal were sent off for Al-Nassr.

But Ronaldo, who finished the tournament as the highest goal scorer with six goals, scored again in the first half of extra time to seal his first trophy since his lucrative move last December.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was carted off with five minutes left following a collision. His team’s Saudi league campaign begins in two days.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now