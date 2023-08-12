Kane makes Bayern debut in German Super Cup defeat by Leipzig

Harry Kane made his debut with Bayern Munich in a 3-0 defeat to Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday night.

Kane completed his move to the German champions from Tottenham at the weekend, and came on as a 64th-minute substitute to a huge cheer at the Allianz Arena.

Dani Olmo scored a hat-trick for Leipzig to deny 30-year-old Kane the first trophy of his career.

Kane has scored 354 goals in his career and is the record scorer for Tottenham with 280, and England with 58.

Leipzig were impressive despite losing three of their leading players to the Premier League this summer, including Josko Gvardiol, Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku.

The German Super Cup is the curtain raiser for the German topflight season, with Bayern the defending Bundesliga champions and Leipzig the German Cup winners.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Bayern beat Leipzig 5-3 to win last season’s German Super Cup.

