EPL: Iwobi struggles in Everton defeat, Awoniyi scores for Forest at Arsenal

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton as they began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 home defeat against Fulham.

Iwobi played all through the game, but it was Bobby De Cordova-Reid who scored the only goal of the game at the Goodison Park.

Earlier in the day, Arsenal sealed a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium, with Taiwo Awoniyi netting for the visitors.

Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka scored for the Gunners.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now