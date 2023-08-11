Premier League: Haaland double helps Man City beat Burnley in season opener

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland scored a brace to help his team seal a 3-0 victory over Burnley in the opening game of the Premier League season on Friday night.

The Norwegian opened scoring in the fourth minute and doubled the lead before halftime, before Rodri scored City’s third in the second half.

It was not a pleasant hoemcoming City’s legend Vincent Kompany who is now the manager of Burnley, as his side struggled while hosting the Champions.

The Pep Guardiola side began the defence of their title on a bright note despite losing Kevin de Bruyne to injury as he limped off midway through first half.

Burnley ended the game with 10 men as Anass Zaroury was sent off in the 94th minute after he catches Kyle Walker with a high boot to the back of the leg.

Zaroury was first shown a yellow card but after the referee viewed the monitor, he was shown a red card for the offence.

In all, City are top of the table, and Haaland tops the scoring charts.

