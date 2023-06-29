Haaland, Mbappe among €1.25bn world’s most valuable starting 11

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, and Paris Saint Germane (PSG) talisman, Kylian Mbappe, lead the list of the latest world’s most valuable starting 11

Haaland and Mbappe who helped their respective teams to win league titles in England and France were valued at €180 million.

The Norwegian and French superstars were listed as the top strikers in the most valuable starting 11 report by Transfermarket, a football statistics company, on Wednesday.

The players on the list are valued at €1.25 billion.

Others on the list were Brazilian winger, Vinicius Jr, Arsenal star, Bukayo Saka, and his England team-mate, Jude Bellingham, who moved recently to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund.

Also listed were Bayern Munich teenage sensation, Jamal Musiala, Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Matthijs De Ligt of Bayern Munich, Ruben Dias at Manchester City, Croatia international, Josko Gvardiol, and Porto FC goalkeeper, Diogo Costa.

Vinicius Jr. is valued at €150 million while Saka is reportedly worth €120 million.

Bellingham’s value was pegged at €120 million and Musiala’s at €110 million.

Transfermarket rated Foden at €110 million, De Ligt at €75 million, Dias valued at €80 million and Gvardiol worth €75 million.

Costa, the Portuguese international goalkeeper, was rated at €45 million.

