Arsenal star Saka visits Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka paid Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State a visit at the State House in Marina.

Since arriving in Lagos on Wednesday this week, Saka has been on a tour across Nigeria.

Saka has traveled to the Somolu region of the State as well as Gbagada and its surroundings while dressed in white.

The 21-year-old made a stop at the Lagos State House in Marina, where he was welcomed by the current governor, Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu, who announced the visit on Twitter, also got a personalized Saka jersey.

Read Also: Things are looking good at Arsenal, we can win trophies —Saka

“Exciting day at the State House Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favourite Arsenal player, Star Boy Bukayo Saka. I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka Jersey,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted

“As a proud #Gunner, I’m incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team. Their determination has motivated many and shown us the power of youth.

“We’re committed to bringing that spirit to grassroots football in Lagos. Together let’s create opportunities for our talented young players. Thank you for visiting me Bukayo and I look forward to next season.”

Saka, who opted to play for Egland despite being born to Nigerian parents, netted 14 goals and made 11 assists in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal finished second in the 2022/23 Premier League season with 84 points from 38 games.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now