News
Arsenal star Saka visits Sanwo-Olu in Lagos
Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka paid Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State a visit at the State House in Marina.
Since arriving in Lagos on Wednesday this week, Saka has been on a tour across Nigeria.
Saka has traveled to the Somolu region of the State as well as Gbagada and its surroundings while dressed in white.
The 21-year-old made a stop at the Lagos State House in Marina, where he was welcomed by the current governor, Sanwo-Olu.
Sanwo-Olu, who announced the visit on Twitter, also got a personalized Saka jersey.
Read Also: Things are looking good at Arsenal, we can win trophies —Saka
“Exciting day at the State House Marina today as I had the pleasure of hosting my favourite Arsenal player, Star Boy Bukayo Saka. I also enjoyed receiving my own signed Saka Jersey,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted
“As a proud #Gunner, I’m incredibly proud of their inspiring run in the Premier League with such a young team. Their determination has motivated many and shown us the power of youth.
“We’re committed to bringing that spirit to grassroots football in Lagos. Together let’s create opportunities for our talented young players. Thank you for visiting me Bukayo and I look forward to next season.”
Saka, who opted to play for Egland despite being born to Nigerian parents, netted 14 goals and made 11 assists in the Premier League this season.
Arsenal finished second in the 2022/23 Premier League season with 84 points from 38 games.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...