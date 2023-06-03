Treble dreams alive as Man City beat rivals United to win FA Cup

Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday to keep hopes alive to win a treble this season.

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice to give the Pep Guardiola side victory over their city rivals at Wembley.

Having already won the Premier League title, City now go into next Saturday’s Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul with the opportunity of sealing a treble.

If they succeed, they will have emulated United’s feat of 1999.

Gundogan opened the scoring by assuring his place in history with the quickest goal in FA Cup final history.

It was a stunning volley he netted after only 12 seconds eclipsing Louis Saha’s strike for Everton scored after 25 seconds against Chelsea in 2009.

United equalised after 33 minutes when VAR ruled that Jack Grealish had handled as Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot kick.

It was Gundogan who then scored the winning goal when he volleyed Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick past United keeper David de Gea six minutes after the break to give City the FA Cup for the seventh time.

