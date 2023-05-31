Guardiola beats Arteta to Premier League manager of season award

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been named the 2022–23 Premier League Manager of the Season.

Within the seven seasons the Spaniard had stayed at the Etihad Stadium, he has won the prize four times.

Guardiola picked the award ahead of Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton), Unai Emery (Aston Villa), Eddie Howe (Newcastle United) and Marco Silva (Fulham) to land the award.

In addition to placing his club in the FA Cup and Champions League finals, Guardiola led City to their third consecutive and fifth overall Premier League victory.

With a 12-game winning streak, City fought to win the league with three games remaining having trailed Arsenal for the majority of the season.

Guardiola had also taken home the manager prize after winning the league in the 2017–18, 2018–19, and 2020–21 seasons.

Guardiola is the only manager in Premier League history to have received more than three honors after Sir Alex Ferguson of Manchester United.

