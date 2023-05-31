U-20 WAFU Cup: Falconets set up Ghana final with win over Benin

Nigeria U-20 women’s team, the Falconets have set up a final meeting with their Ghanaian counterparts in the WAFU B tournament.

Falconets have a good ride in the tournament and are now a game away from clinching the title. They now have to overcome the host to achieve this.

The Nigerian girls defeated Benin Republic 3-0 on Wednesday night to reach the final of the maiden U-20 tournament.

Read Also: Falconets crash out of World Cup after Q’final defeat to Netherlands

A brace from Esther Onyenezide and solitary strike from Amina Bello saw the Falconets record their fourth straight win of the competition.

Bello opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before Onyenezide made it 2-0 on 34 minutes from the penalty spot, and added the third on 62 minutes.

In the first semi-final on Wednesday Ghana came from a goal down to beat Burkina Faso 3-1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now