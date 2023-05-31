Sports
U-20 WAFU Cup: Falconets set up Ghana final with win over Benin
Nigeria U-20 women’s team, the Falconets have set up a final meeting with their Ghanaian counterparts in the WAFU B tournament.
Falconets have a good ride in the tournament and are now a game away from clinching the title. They now have to overcome the host to achieve this.
The Nigerian girls defeated Benin Republic 3-0 on Wednesday night to reach the final of the maiden U-20 tournament.
Read Also: Falconets crash out of World Cup after Q’final defeat to Netherlands
A brace from Esther Onyenezide and solitary strike from Amina Bello saw the Falconets record their fourth straight win of the competition.
Bello opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before Onyenezide made it 2-0 on 34 minutes from the penalty spot, and added the third on 62 minutes.
In the first semi-final on Wednesday Ghana came from a goal down to beat Burkina Faso 3-1.
